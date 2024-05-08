Update Notes - May 8, 2024, v10012

May 8, 2024, v10012
- Fixed an issue with Quick Spending on cheapest upgrades only buying war supplies for the player’s war tortoise
- Fixed a bug preventing adventure melee weapons not being able to hit flying units while jumping
- When auto moving to a location, locations that have been captured but are not on max level can now be chosen
- (PC) Greatly reduced the cost of fishing and adventure Relics
- When dying and auto continue is set, the game will no longer auto continue if the player manually presses Ascend
- When picking up refugees with auto battle activated, return home will automatically be selected after a time. Capped the number of refugee mice that can show at once.
- Fixed the Hero Power evolution displayed power
