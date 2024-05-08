 Skip to content

War Tortoise update for 8 May 2024

Update Notes - May 8, 2024, v10012

May 8, 2024, v10012

  • Fixed an issue with Quick Spending on cheapest upgrades only buying war supplies for the player’s war tortoise
  • Fixed a bug preventing adventure melee weapons not being able to hit flying units while jumping
  • When auto moving to a location, locations that have been captured but are not on max level can now be chosen
  • (PC) Greatly reduced the cost of fishing and adventure Relics
  • When dying and auto continue is set, the game will no longer auto continue if the player manually presses Ascend
  • When picking up refugees with auto battle activated, return home will automatically be selected after a time. Capped the number of refugee mice that can show at once.
  • Fixed the Hero Power evolution displayed power

