Update Notes (Rivet Games Add-ons) - May 14th

Good afternoon everyone,
Today we have an update to Train Sim World 4 that focusses on improvements for Rivet Games add-ons, including a large update to Fife Circle, bringing new services, route improvements and key fixes for issues raised by the community from launch. There will also be a range of improvements for Edinburgh Glasgow, including for the EDG Engineering Express pack, Bernina Line, Isle of Wight 2022, Luzern – Sursee and some minor localisation changes on West Cornwall Local.
This update should be available on all platforms from 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST, please allow up to 24 hours for updates to come through.
Headliners
Bernina Line
- Fixed various AI gridlocking issues around Tirano when spawning into services
Luzern - Sursee
Feedback from the licensor on providing a safer interpretation of the route, the team at Rivet Games have made some small changes to the RABe 523.
Full Changelog
Fife Circle
- Added 33 services to the base layer. These are the Cowdenbeath services
- Added 6 Flying Scotsman railtour services
- Added 2 Jubilee railtour services
- Added 2 Class 40 services going to and from Dunfermline City.
- Added procedural foliage system (as seen in the Overground Line)
- Added additional passenger spawn volumes at stations to help with missing NPCs and boarding issues during Scenarios
- Added more details to the Edinburgh airport area
- Added functional level crossing to Kingseat Crossing
- General route optimisations and performance improvements
- Coupling between two 170s, or a 170 and a 158 should now be possible
- GSMR radio should now display correct headcode for service
- Adjusted passenger spawning and movement behaviours at various stations
- Adjusted draw distance on various objects around stations
- Adjusted draw distance on signs and improved visibility at night.
- Adjusted Ballast colour to have more red in it
- Removed grass in places it shouldn’t be
- Fixed 'pop in' issue of the Forth bridge on Xbox One
- Fixed an issue so Scenarios should have working auto-announcements (1 and 4 will not, due to the type of scenario)
- Fixed an issue on Scenario 2 to correctly hear an announcement that will play as soon as you arrive at Markinch
- Fixed spelling error on auto announcer magnets, "Cardenen" -> "Cardenden"
- Fixes houses that had floating chimneys
- Minor localisation changes.
Class 170
- Various adjustments to engine audio, affecting attenuation distance and motor sounds fading as deceleration occurs. (Sound should fade out as the train reaches a slower pace.)
- Reduced silence time between announcements
- Fixed an issue where you could walk through the closed passenger doors
Edinburgh Glasgow
- Adjusted uncouple task to appropriately set automatic couplers and prevent trains that cannot be coupled to.
- Fixed spelling mistake on Glasgow Central in destination controller
- Class 385
- Added audio value transition for power
EDG - Engineering Express Pack
Class 66
- Ensured Safety system score is awarded correctly when AWS/TPWS are enabled.
- Added AI uncoupler tasks for delner coupler
Bernina Line
- Journey Mode chapters should be playable
- Fixed various AI gridlocking issues around Tirano when spawning into services
- Cars are no longer buried in the platform at Ospizio-Bernina Station
- Players will no longer be able to get inside staircases at Cadera Station
- Removed snow from Cavaglia platform at ticket machine and triangle on platform
- Fixed an issue with passengers getting stuck in walls at Campascio Station
- Fixed issues with ballast textures being a lower resolution
RhB ABE 8/12
- Fixed cab textures to ensure it is correct during both day and night lighting
- Adjusted audio for Throttle and Cab buttons
Isle of Wight 2022
- Class 484 should now have emissive light materials and working lights on ToD 4 routes.
- AI services should now have a driver model.
- Adjusted audio for Throttle, Power Handle, cab levers and cab buttons
Luzern - Sursee
Based on feedback from the licensor on providing a safer interpretation of the route, the team at Rivet Games have made some small changes to the RABe 523
- Change cruise control dot from purple to yellow
- Make pantograph lever change when master key is turned
- Door release indicator will only blink once when coming on
- Door close indicator will blink 3 times when door state changes
West Cornwall Local
- Minor localisation changes.
