Update Notes (Rivet Games Add-ons) - May 14th

Good afternoon everyone,

Today we have an update to Train Sim World 4 that focusses on improvements for Rivet Games add-ons, including a large update to Fife Circle, bringing new services, route improvements and key fixes for issues raised by the community from launch. There will also be a range of improvements for Edinburgh Glasgow, including for the EDG Engineering Express pack, Bernina Line, Isle of Wight 2022, Luzern – Sursee and some minor localisation changes on West Cornwall Local.

This update should be available on all platforms from 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST, please allow up to 24 hours for updates to come through.

Headliners

Full Changelog

Fife Circle

Added 33 services to the base layer. These are the Cowdenbeath services

Added 6 Flying Scotsman railtour services

Added 2 Jubilee railtour services

Added 2 Class 40 services going to and from Dunfermline City.

Added procedural foliage system (as seen in the Overground Line)

Added additional passenger spawn volumes at stations to help with missing NPCs and boarding issues during Scenarios

Added more details to the Edinburgh airport area

Added functional level crossing to Kingseat Crossing

General route optimisations and performance improvements

Coupling between two 170s, or a 170 and a 158 should now be possible

GSMR radio should now display correct headcode for service

Adjusted passenger spawning and movement behaviours at various stations

Adjusted draw distance on various objects around stations

Adjusted draw distance on signs and improved visibility at night.

Adjusted Ballast colour to have more red in it

Removed grass in places it shouldn’t be

Fixed 'pop in' issue of the Forth bridge on Xbox One

Fixed an issue so Scenarios should have working auto-announcements (1 and 4 will not, due to the type of scenario)

Fixed an issue on Scenario 2 to correctly hear an announcement that will play as soon as you arrive at Markinch

Fixed spelling error on auto announcer magnets, "Cardenen" -> "Cardenden"

Fixes houses that had floating chimneys

Minor localisation changes.

Class 170

Various adjustments to engine audio, affecting attenuation distance and motor sounds fading as deceleration occurs. (Sound should fade out as the train reaches a slower pace.)

Reduced silence time between announcements

Fixed an issue where you could walk through the closed passenger doors

Edinburgh Glasgow

Adjusted uncouple task to appropriately set automatic couplers and prevent trains that cannot be coupled to.

Fixed spelling mistake on Glasgow Central in destination controller

Class 385

Added audio value transition for power

EDG - Engineering Express Pack

Class 66

Ensured Safety system score is awarded correctly when AWS/TPWS are enabled.

Added AI uncoupler tasks for delner coupler

Bernina Line

Journey Mode chapters should be playable

Fixed various AI gridlocking issues around Tirano when spawning into services

Cars are no longer buried in the platform at Ospizio-Bernina Station

Players will no longer be able to get inside staircases at Cadera Station

Removed snow from Cavaglia platform at ticket machine and triangle on platform

Fixed an issue with passengers getting stuck in walls at Campascio Station

Fixed issues with ballast textures being a lower resolution

RhB ABE 8/12

Fixed cab textures to ensure it is correct during both day and night lighting

Adjusted audio for Throttle and Cab buttons

Isle of Wight 2022

Class 484 should now have emissive light materials and working lights on ToD 4 routes.

AI services should now have a driver model.

Adjusted audio for Throttle, Power Handle, cab levers and cab buttons

Luzern - Sursee

Based on feedback from the licensor on providing a safer interpretation of the route, the team at Rivet Games have made some small changes to the RABe 523

Change cruise control dot from purple to yellow

Make pantograph lever change when master key is turned

Door release indicator will only blink once when coming on

Door close indicator will blink 3 times when door state changes

West Cornwall Local