Train Sim World® 4 update for 14 May 2024

Update Notes (Rivet Games Add-ons) - May 14th

Good afternoon everyone,

Today we have an update to Train Sim World 4 that focusses on improvements for Rivet Games add-ons, including a large update to Fife Circle, bringing new services, route improvements and key fixes for issues raised by the community from launch. There will also be a range of improvements for Edinburgh Glasgow, including for the EDG Engineering Express pack, Bernina Line, Isle of Wight 2022, Luzern – Sursee and some minor localisation changes on West Cornwall Local.

This update should be available on all platforms from 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST, please allow up to 24 hours for updates to come through.

Headliners

Bernina Line

  • Fixed various AI gridlocking issues around Tirano when spawning into services

Luzern - Sursee
Feedback from the licensor on providing a safer interpretation of the route, the team at Rivet Games have made some small changes to the RABe 523.

Full Changelog

Fife Circle

  • Added 33 services to the base layer. These are the Cowdenbeath services
  • Added 6 Flying Scotsman railtour services
  • Added 2 Jubilee railtour services
  • Added 2 Class 40 services going to and from Dunfermline City.
  • Added procedural foliage system (as seen in the Overground Line)
  • Added additional passenger spawn volumes at stations to help with missing NPCs and boarding issues during Scenarios
  • Added more details to the Edinburgh airport area
  • Added functional level crossing to Kingseat Crossing
  • General route optimisations and performance improvements
  • Coupling between two 170s, or a 170 and a 158 should now be possible
  • GSMR radio should now display correct headcode for service
  • Adjusted passenger spawning and movement behaviours at various stations
  • Adjusted draw distance on various objects around stations
  • Adjusted draw distance on signs and improved visibility at night.
  • Adjusted Ballast colour to have more red in it
  • Removed grass in places it shouldn’t be
  • Fixed 'pop in' issue of the Forth bridge on Xbox One
  • Fixed an issue so Scenarios should have working auto-announcements (1 and 4 will not, due to the type of scenario)
  • Fixed an issue on Scenario 2 to correctly hear an announcement that will play as soon as you arrive at Markinch
  • Fixed spelling error on auto announcer magnets, "Cardenen" -> "Cardenden"
  • Fixes houses that had floating chimneys
  • Minor localisation changes.

Class 170

  • Various adjustments to engine audio, affecting attenuation distance and motor sounds fading as deceleration occurs. (Sound should fade out as the train reaches a slower pace.)
  • Reduced silence time between announcements
  • Fixed an issue where you could walk through the closed passenger doors

Edinburgh Glasgow

  • Adjusted uncouple task to appropriately set automatic couplers and prevent trains that cannot be coupled to.
  • Fixed spelling mistake on Glasgow Central in destination controller
  • Class 385
  • Added audio value transition for power

EDG - Engineering Express Pack
Class 66

  • Ensured Safety system score is awarded correctly when AWS/TPWS are enabled.
  • Added AI uncoupler tasks for delner coupler

Bernina Line

  • Journey Mode chapters should be playable
  • Fixed various AI gridlocking issues around Tirano when spawning into services
  • Cars are no longer buried in the platform at Ospizio-Bernina Station
  • Players will no longer be able to get inside staircases at Cadera Station
  • Removed snow from Cavaglia platform at ticket machine and triangle on platform
  • Fixed an issue with passengers getting stuck in walls at Campascio Station
  • Fixed issues with ballast textures being a lower resolution

RhB ABE 8/12

  • Fixed cab textures to ensure it is correct during both day and night lighting
  • Adjusted audio for Throttle and Cab buttons

Isle of Wight 2022

  • Class 484 should now have emissive light materials and working lights on ToD 4 routes.
  • AI services should now have a driver model.
  • Adjusted audio for Throttle, Power Handle, cab levers and cab buttons

Luzern - Sursee
Based on feedback from the licensor on providing a safer interpretation of the route, the team at Rivet Games have made some small changes to the RABe 523

  • Change cruise control dot from purple to yellow
  • Make pantograph lever change when master key is turned
  • Door release indicator will only blink once when coming on
  • Door close indicator will blink 3 times when door state changes

West Cornwall Local

  • Minor localisation changes.

