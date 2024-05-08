Share · View all patches · Build 14307476 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Dear Fellow Xon,

I've been working on ways to make events less intrusive and upgrading altars more interesting, and I'm excited about the results!

Gaining cards after acquiring primary and secondary essence now comes through clickable bells, so you can choose cards at your leisure. Any upgrade to an altar now unlocks a lesser miracle – a single-use miracle granting you a small boon. These lesser miracles are accessed similarly to summons.

Here are a few examples of lesser miracles:

The Great Motivator (Coin)

Instantly complete all construction in one land.

Lord of the Land (Leaf)

Summon a Swamp Lord in any land (sunless).

Burning Gate (Ember)

Summon a temporary gate.

Song of Lethe (Moon)

Make up to ten creatures fall asleep and dream.

Secret Cult (Skull)

Spawn three followers in any land (sunless).

(Sunless miracles are useable in lands where the sun has yet to be lit.)

As you can see, these powerful effects accelerate the pace of the game. Since simply building an altar grants you a lesser miracle to choose from, you'll receive one right from the start.

I've also updated some of the user interface and redesigned a few buttons. Bloom has been added – I really like it, but I understand it might not be for everyone, so it's a toggle option in the menu.

There are twenty different lesser miracles for you to explore. Enjoy!