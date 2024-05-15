Update 1.0.10.3039

- Now after a boarded ship disappears, your items are put into a chest and do not disappear. It makes life easier and you will not lose your precious loot!
- In order to ease your progress in the game, we have increased the amount of resources you get when destroying enemies or farming the seabed.
- Increased number of mining points in locations where you can farm resources.
- We have switched off music at the base since many of you noted that it can get really annoying.
- Activating the anchor in a flow stream now stops your boat.
- Balanced experience gains in the repeating Shark City quest. The boss now yields 400 Exp.
- Fixed a bug when a player’s boat could be seen in the open sea while they are at the base.
- Added missing map icons.
- Added quest marker for the “engineer for the Base”
- Changed cost of the artisan workshop at the base.
- Fishing rods now have the ‘equipment’ category.
- Changed visual highlighting of the boarding window.
- Fixed a bug with cloth given in the Halibut wheelhouse dismantle menu.
- Fixed some localization bugs and typos.
- Improved game stability.
Changed files in this update