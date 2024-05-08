 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Uphill Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Patch notes for game version 4.d991f77

Share · View all patches · Build 14307377 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 2 new levels!
  • Helpful signs are now pointing you in the right direction (will add more and more of those)
  • Executable has a new name now (Uphill.exe) instead of former working title (ElectricSideScroller.exe)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2963021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link