- 2 new levels!
- Helpful signs are now pointing you in the right direction (will add more and more of those)
- Executable has a new name now (Uphill.exe) instead of former working title (ElectricSideScroller.exe)
Uphill Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Patch notes for game version 4.d991f77
