We've mostly fixed the "reset on upgrade" bug

Today's build fixes a bug where players could lose significant progress when updating to a new version of the game. The nature of the bug was that the game wasn't "autosaving" at the start of each chapter, but only autosaving once near the very start of the game.

If you're upgrading from the May 6 version to today's version, you'll have no issue upgrading to the latest version. But if you haven't yet upgraded from the Apr 29 version to today's version, you will still lose progress when upgrading to today's version, because the Apr 29 version wasn't autosaving.

If you play through an entire chapter in today's May 8 version of the game, you'll record a valid autosave. Then, future updates will only rewind you to the start of the current chapter, (hopefully only a few minutes of progress lost,) instead of back to the start of the game.