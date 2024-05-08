 Skip to content

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 8 May 2024

We've mostly fixed the "reset on upgrade" bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14307369 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build fixes a bug where players could lose significant progress when updating to a new version of the game. The nature of the bug was that the game wasn't "autosaving" at the start of each chapter, but only autosaving once near the very start of the game.

If you're upgrading from the May 6 version to today's version, you'll have no issue upgrading to the latest version. But if you haven't yet upgraded from the Apr 29 version to today's version, you will still lose progress when upgrading to today's version, because the Apr 29 version wasn't autosaving.

If you play through an entire chapter in today's May 8 version of the game, you'll record a valid autosave. Then, future updates will only rewind you to the start of the current chapter, (hopefully only a few minutes of progress lost,) instead of back to the start of the game.

