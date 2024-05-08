 Skip to content

Fractal Block World update for 8 May 2024

1.01.18: Nuke flash

Build 14307292 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The nuke now makes a flash when it hits. You can disable this in the package menu.

Made Mystic Vines in I2 better for farming.

