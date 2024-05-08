1.01.18: Nuke flash

The nuke now makes a flash when it hits. You can disable this in the package menu.
Made Mystic Vines in I2 better for farming.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The nuke now makes a flash when it hits. You can disable this in the package menu.
Made Mystic Vines in I2 better for farming.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update