Planet Zoo - 1.17.1 Update Notes

Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack
Scenery Pieces - updated set with:
- Rustic Wood Fence 2m
- Rustic Wood Fence 4m
- Rustic Wood Fence Post 03
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Hill Radnor Sheep now line up better while performing their mating interaction
- Hill Radnor Sheep now line up better while interacting with the Herb Scent Marker
- Hill Radnor Sheep female now stays a consistent size while interacting with juveniles
- Hill Radnor Sheep now correctly play an interaction between adults and juveniles
- Various animation fixes on the Hill Radnor sheep family
- Alpine Goats now display injuries properly
- Male Sussex Chickens now display injuries properly
- Adjusted the American Standard Donkey models to include a cross on their back
Franchise
- Domesticated animals purchased with CC will no longer show the option to release to wild
- Animal Trading UI should now load correctly in Franchise mode
Localisation
- Fixed pluralisation of the hire janitors objective in other languages
Staff
- Fixed an issue where vendors would get stuck trying to take a souvenir shop post
Guests
- Fixed an issue where guests played the wrong interaction animation with the Reindeer
Scenery
- Rustic Water Tank scenery item now has the correct price
- Added the Tamworth Pig tag to the Mudbath enrichment
- The Sprinkler enrichment now correctly unlocks when researching the American Standard Donkey
- The Grazing Ball Feeder enrichment now correctly unlocks when researching the American Standard Donkey
- The Small Bubble Machine enrichment now correctly unlocks when researching the Sussex Chicken
- Added the Highland Cattle and Hill Radnor Sheep tag to the Grazing Ball enrichment
- Rustic Wind Pump icon is now the correct orientation
- Chicken Hat icon now displays the correct colours
- The new Coop Shelter blueprints now correctly appear in the shelter submenu for habitat blueprints
Scenarios
- "An Oceanic Challenge" Scenario (Oceania Pack) zoo location is now correctly listed as Temperate - Oceania.
- Fixed a behavior issue with the Bonobo escaping in the second scenario
UI
- Fixed sorting by status on conservation management tab
- Release to the wild tooltip on habitats are now extra descriptive
Challenges
- Fixed an issue with domestic animals being the target of release to wild challenges
Stability
- Fixed various crashes, improving game stability
