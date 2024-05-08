 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 8 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.18.146

Share · View all patches · Build 14307087 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Added a THERMAL POWER meter with historical values on the reactor fuel control panel.

  • Added a THERMAL EFFICIENCY graph on the reactor fuel control panel.

  • Added the "Operating range" to the tooltip of some meters.

  • Fixed bug in the bypass valves of the generating turbines, which did not allow a consistent bypass throughout their opening range.

  • Fixed bug that did not show the chemical circuit pumps in the report and in the maintenance tasks.

  • Fixed bug that did not show some container tanks in the report and in the maintenance tasks.

  • Fixed bug that caused a softlock when using the iodine injector or the valves manually with the invisible avatar option activated.

  • Fixed bug inside the supply room where rain was leaking through the ceiling.

  • Fixed bug of the safety valves of the ion column circuit, which did not recover their state when loading a savegame [2].

  • Fixed bug when loading a previous save game, which caused the Pressurizer heaters to break.

  • Fixed bug where, when starting or loading some games, AO would appear wet and drying in the charger.

  • Fixed bug where it was possible to start a scenario with the options to continue (save slots) on the screen.

[b]This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link