Patch notes: V 0.2.18.146

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
Added a THERMAL POWER meter with historical values on the reactor fuel control panel.
Added a THERMAL EFFICIENCY graph on the reactor fuel control panel.
Added the "Operating range" to the tooltip of some meters.
Fixed bug in the bypass valves of the generating turbines, which did not allow a consistent bypass throughout their opening range.
Fixed bug that did not show the chemical circuit pumps in the report and in the maintenance tasks.
Fixed bug that did not show some container tanks in the report and in the maintenance tasks.
Fixed bug that caused a softlock when using the iodine injector or the valves manually with the invisible avatar option activated.
Fixed bug inside the supply room where rain was leaking through the ceiling.
Fixed bug of the safety valves of the ion column circuit, which did not recover their state when loading a savegame [2].
Fixed bug when loading a previous save game, which caused the Pressurizer heaters to break.
Fixed bug where, when starting or loading some games, AO would appear wet and drying in the charger.
Fixed bug where it was possible to start a scenario with the options to continue (save slots) on the screen.
[b]This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
