Darkest Dungeon® II update for 8 May 2024

New Darkest Dungeon Merch Has Arrived!

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
“Take up these goods, and imbue them with purpose.”

We’re celebrating Darkest Dungeon II’s birthday with brand new merch!

Red Hook Studios and The Yetee have teamed up to bring you a curated collection of Darkest Dungeon merchandise.

We have 2 new shirt designs celebrating Darkest Dungeon II’s first anniversary, 3 enamel pins and the official Darkest Dungeon art book available in store.

Head to The Yetee to shop the official collection: www.theyetee.com/darkestdungeon

