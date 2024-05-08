New Darkest Dungeon Merch Has Arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 14307022 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

“Take up these goods, and imbue them with purpose.”

We’re celebrating Darkest Dungeon II’s birthday with brand new merch!

Red Hook Studios and The Yetee have teamed up to bring you a curated collection of Darkest Dungeon merchandise.

We have 2 new shirt designs celebrating Darkest Dungeon II’s first anniversary, 3 enamel pins and the official Darkest Dungeon art book available in store.

Head to The Yetee to shop the official collection: www.theyetee.com/darkestdungeon