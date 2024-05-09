The Invasion Has Arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 14306965 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 16:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi, fellow gamer and MMO enthusiast!

Demons are finally coming to the universe of Fractured Online, and with them a lot of new features, changes and fixes, including:

A rework of all racial abilities and their mechanics.

A much requested crafting update, including item repair and recycle.

Extra inventory space, unlockable with gold.

Respecs are also now unlimited instead of time-gate, but they require gold.

The first iteration of the cosmetics menu, including mount skins and armor recolor.

12 special mount skins obtainable in game, each one with its own rare version.

4 more Wandering Legends and 14 more Legendary Reagents for your T3 imbues.

A rebalance to proficiency orbs and proficiency imbues. You need fewer, and they stack!

A rebalance to the Assassin and Aeromancer classes.

Many changes and fixes to damage calculations and damage bonuses.

City management improvements.

Fixes and rebalance to several abilities, monsters and much more...

Let's get into it!

Demons

As previously announced, in order to focus our resources into polishing the game, improving the new player experience and adding more end-game content, we decided to postpone the release of planet Tartaros, the home of Demons, and keep it as one of the major post-release updates.

That being said, approaching the release of the game with no Demons at all simply felt wrong, so... here they are! Two of the three planned Demon sub-races are finally coming to our universe, the Blood Demons, and our iconic Hellfires!

Blood Demons, or Vampires, are intelligent and cunning creatures. They start with overall less Health than other races, but they compensate with their innate ability to recover health whenever they damage other creatures, both with physical and magical attacks.

Hellfire Demons, or Infernals, are strong and powerful warriors. They start with a lot of Health and are exceptionally resilient to most negative effects, especially over the course of prolonged battles.

With the introduction of demons, we decided to revamp the bonuses and special abilities of every other race, giving them all something unique. Keep reading the following paragraphs to discover every detail of this update!

Attributes Recap

For starters, here are the starting attributes of every race, including the new ones, plus a small change to the Iridra:

Iridra now start with a +2 to all Attributes, just like other Humans, for a total of 12 bonus Attributes Points.

Beastmen start with +2 to three Attributes, and +4 to another one, just like before, for a total of 10 bonus Attribute Points.

Demons start with +4 in two Attributes, for a total of 8 bonus Attribute Points.

Racial Bonuses

Now different races start with a different amount of Health, Mana and Carry Weight, on top of their unique additional Racial Bonuses:

Racial Abilities

Other than Humans, which have no special racial abilities but start with much stronger bonuses, all races have unique abilities, which may grant both powerful passive and active effects:

Energy Reservoir

(Iridra primal energy bar)

Iridra can now store primal energy in a bar, shown in the upper left corner of the main UI, and they can use this energy to fuel their ultimate racial ability, Primal Renewal.

The energy bar can be replenished by:

Channeling energy from Crystal Formations on Terra.

Consuming Primal Energy Items while resting.

Primal Renewal

(Iridra ultimate racial ability)

By consuming 20% of their Energy Reservoir, for 10 seconds the Iridra is granted 100 Health and Mana Regeneration, plus a 40% bonus to his Physical, Magical and Healing Powers.

Energy Conduit

(Beastmen primal energy bar)

Beastmen can now store primal energy in a bar, shown in the upper left corner of the main UI.

The primal energy bar can be replenished by:

Channeling energy from Crystal Formations on Terra.

Consuming Primal Energy Items while resting.

Passive Regeneration while on Terra and out of combat, at a rate of 1% every 10 seconds.

The primal energy bar depletes over time:

While in combat, at a rate of 1% over 20 seconds.

While the Primal Form is active, at a rate of:

1% every 5 seconds in PvE

1% every 0.75 seconds in PvP

The bar has two thresholds, one at 20%, and one at 60%.

Low Threshold [20%]:

Chadra gain 10% Physical Power and 5% Critical Chance.

Erwydra gain 10% Magical Power and 5% Cooldown Reduction.

High Threshold [60%]:

Chadra gain 20% Physical Power and 10% Critical Chance.

Erwydra gain 20% Magical Power and 10% Cooldown Reduction.

Primal Form can be activated, which provides further bonuses.

Critical Chance and Cooldown Reduction provided by Energy conduit can exceed the respective property caps.

Overcharge

(Beastmen special status effect)

When a Beastmen fills up his Energy Conduit bar, channeling from a Crystal Formation or by absorbing a Primal Energy Crystal, it becomes Overcharged with primal energy for 1 hour.

While Overcharged, the Energy Conduit bar doesn't deplete even while in combat, but the effect is cancelled as soon as the Primal Form is activated.

Weretiger Form

(Chadra ultimate ability)

This form can be activated and deactivated at will as long as the primal energy bar is above the 60% mark.

While active it provides:

Energy Conduit Physical Power bonus is increased to 40%.

Energy Conduit Critical Chance bonus is increased to 20%.

500 Health bonus.

5% Movement Speed bonus.

During the transformation, the character retains all the bonuses provided by the armor he was wearing, but the equipped weapon is replaced by the Weretiger Claws.Every ability can still be used, except for archery projectiles.

The primal form can be activated or deactivated at will (1 second cooldown), but as soon as the primal energy bar goes below the 60% mark, the transformation ends.

Werehart Form

(Erwydra ultimate ability)

This form can be activated and deactivated at will as long as the primal energy bar is above the 60% mark.

While active it provides:

Energy Conduit Magical Power bonus is increased to 40%.

Energy Conduit Cooldown Reduction bonus is increased to 20%.

500 Health bonus.

5% Movement Speed bonus.

During the transformation, the character retains all the bonuses provided by the armor he was wearing, but the equipped weapon is replaced by the Werehart Claws. Every ability can still be used, except for archery projectiles.

The primal form can be activated or deactivated at will (1 second cooldown), but as soon as the primal energy bar goes below the 60% mark, the transformation ends.

Thirst for Blood

(Blood Demon passive ability and Blood bar)

Blood demons have a passive lifesteal that applies to all their sources of damage. AoE attacks count as a single instance of damage.

The lifesteal amount (life regained), is equal to 5% of the raw damage (unmitigated by armor) inflicted by any of their damage sources.

Blood demons have a Blood bar, which replenishes depending on the amount of life regained with their passive lifesteal:

In PvE: 1% bar gain every 25 Health recovered.

In PvP: 1% bar gain every 3 Health recovered.

The bar starts depleting quickly if more than 10 seconds passed from the last gain.

For each percentage point of Blood bar filled, the vampire gains:

0.2% Physical Power.

0.2% Magical Power.

Blood Bath

(Blood Demon ultimate racial ability)

This ability can be activated only if the Blood bar is above the 50% mark. It has a duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown of 2 minutes.

While active, the vampire Thirst for Blood lifesteal increases to 20%, and every source of damage also adds a number of Bleeding stacks to the victim, equal to 1% of the damage inflicted.

Battle Trance

(Hellfire Demon passive ability and Rage bar)

Hellfire Demons have a Rage bar, which fills up every time they take or deal damage to other creatures. AoE attacks count as a single instance of damage.

The bar replenishes proportionally to the amount of damage taken or inflicted, specifically:

In PvE: 1% of the damage is converted to Rage.

In PvP: 5% of the damage is converted to Rage.

The bar drops down to 0% if more than one minute passed from the last gain. Each percentage of Rage grants 0.25% Status Resistance.

This status resistance further decreases the effects of every ability that can be reduced by an Accuracy vs Evasion/Fortitude/Willpower contest, including the duration of any hard CC.

Infernal Fury

(Hellfire Demon ultimate racial ability)

This ability can be activated only if the Rage bar is above the 50% mark. It has a duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown of 2 minutes.

While active, flames erupt from the infernal body, who gains an additional 25% Status Resistance and instantly applies the Burning status to all nearby opponents.

Unarmed Combat

Except for Chadra and Hellfire Demons, who have a slightly stronger version of unarmed attacks, all races use the same base unarmed attacks:

Chadra and Erwydra cannot use any weapon during their Primal Form transformation, and their base unarmed weapon is replaced by their primal form weapons.

Given the large differences in base damage between different types of unarmed attacks, the Martial Style Talent has been changed, so that it no longer grants a 25% damage increase per point (additive with other damage increase sources), but grants instead a flat 8 extra damage per point, added directly to the base damage of the attack, and subjected to subsequent damage modifiers.

Crafting

Among the most requested features, item repair is finally available in game with this patch, together with a couple other new alchemy stations, the Deconstructor and the Transmuter.

Item Repair

All main crafting stations now come with a repair tab, which allows you to repair any damaged piece of equipment back to full durability. An item can only be repaired at a station that can be used to craft that same item, so metal items can be repaired at a forge, cloth items at a tailor’s bench, and so on.

The repair cost is proportional to the amount of durability missing from the item, and it consists of gold, main materials (cloth, leather, hide, ingots or boards) and primal energy. Secondary materials, like alchemical extracts, are not required.

The overall cost is based on the item type, the material, the enchantment tier, and the amount of imbues of the item itself.

Item Type: this determines the base gold crafting fee (just like base crafting)

Material: only 20% of the main crafting materials are required. The remaining 80% is converted into an additional gold fee. The amount of gold depends on the material type, and keeps into consideration the average market value of that specific material.

Imbues: imbues further increase the gold cost during repair. Every imbue of tier [1,2,3] increases the repair cost by [200,500,2000] gold.

Enchantment: an enchanting equivalent in gold and primal energy corresponding to the current item enchantment tier is added to the repair cost. Primal energy is not needed to repair unenchanted items.

Items cannot be repaired forever, though! Every time you attempt to repair an item, there is a chance it will lose one tier of quality. Poor quality items cannot be repaired at all.

The chance to lose a quality tier scales with the current amount of durability of the item itself. An item with extremely low durability left has around 50% chance to lose a quality tier, while an item at around 50% durability only has a 25% chance to lose a tier.

That being said, if an item reaches 0 durability it still breaks immediately disregarding its quality, so be wary of that!

Lastly, in order to balance out the costs of crafting and repairing among different types of equip items, the maximum amount of durability has been equalized: now all primitive and T1 items have a max durability of 300, while all T2 items have a max durability of 600 (this change is not retroactive for items crafted before this patch).

Deconstructor

The Deconstructor is a new crafting station available for the Alchemy Shop.

This station allows you to destroy a piece of equipment, salvaging some of the materials and primal energy (in case of enchanted items) that went into crafting that item.

The amount of resources salvaged are proportional to the remaining amount of durability on the item. At full durability, only up to 20% of the materials can be salvaged. Secondary materials, like alchemy extracts, are not salvaged.

Transmuter

The Transmuter is yet another crafting station available for the Alchemy Shop.

This station allows you to reroll some types of items in order to obtain a different version of them. For now, only proficiency orbs and crafting recipes can be transmuted.

Proficiency orbs can be transmuted for 1000 gold.

Crafting recipes can be transmuted for 100 gold.

Legends

More legends and more reagents!

New Wandering Legends

Four old legends are coming back to the game as Wandering Legends, with several old legendary reagents and a few new ones.

Crimson Claw (Grizzly Bear), on Aerhen, steppe/tundra biomes.

Syr - Impaler of Giants (Mammoth), on Aerhen, Jotunn territories.

Lord Eoronn (Treant) & Zephyr - Spirit of the Forest (Woodland Wisp), on Terra, inner jungle biome.

Lord Eoronn and Zephyr are the first instance of Wandering Legends spawning together, and the strongest ones so far.

New Legendary Reagents

Legendary reagents now also drop from all Wandering Legends, which means that all power aspects should finally be (more or less) equally covered by the available legendary reagents in game, allowing players to enhance their gear with their T3 imbues of choice.

Legendary reagents drop rates have been lowered drastically though, mostly because of the introduction of the item repair mechanic. The drop rates of other reagents remained unchanged.

Legendary reagents only drop from Wandering, Summoned and Ultimate Legends, generally with a 25% chance (1 unit) from Wandering and Summoned Legends and a 100% chance (1 unit) from Ultimate Legends. The only exception is the Crystal Colossus on Aerhen, which is now significantly harder to summon than before, and comes with a much richer loot.

The table below lists all Legendary Reagents now available in game, where to find them, and their Power Aspects.

Orbs & Imbues

Farming proficiency orbs and bringing one or more proficiencies to level 10 has always been way too long and tedious, to the point of discouraging many players from creating new characters, and starting this daunting grind from scratch.

With the introduction of demons, and the rework of all racial traits and abilities, we really want people to enjoy the process of creating multiple character and trying out many different builds.

This is why we decided to ease the process of raising your character's proficiencies, specifically by:

Significantly lowering the amount of orbs required to level up your proficiencies.

Increasing the amount of orbs obtained from divine rewards dropped by non-legendary monsters.

Allowing proficiency imbues to stack with your current proficiency level from orbs. This point is especially relevant: now all proficiency from orbs makes the difference, whereas before if you had +10 from imbues, your proficiency was irrelevant until it reached rank 10 too.

The graph below shows a comparison between the old system and the new one:

Given the massive change in amount of orbs required and new estimated orb value, players who already invested in proficiencies before this patch will be refunded proportionally through the in-game mailbox system, and will receive back the extra amount of orbs that were spent to level up their proficiencies to their current level. For instance, a player with rank 10 Archery will get back 30 Archery Proficiency Orbs (68 - 38).

Cosmetics

The first iteration of the cosmetics system is finally here, and it comes with mount skins and armor recolor options.

Premium mount skins and recolors will be available when we release all the in-game Store functionalities (we are almost there!), but you can already preview them from the Wardrobe interface.

In the meantime, you can try to find and capture all 24 mounts available in game, 12 of which are extremely rare, exploring the continents of Terra and Aerhen. Each continent has 3 variants of Horses, plus 3 variants of Peckodons on Terra and 3 variants of Howlers on Aerhen. Each mount variant has a 1% chance to spawn in its rare version.

To unlock one of those mount skins, you just need to capture a mount with that specific skin, then you'll be able to apply it to any mount token of the same category at will.

Please note that mounts from Kickstarter and The Foundation are also available for preview, and will be assigned to their rightful owners with the upcoming Store update.

...THERE'S MORE!

Since this is already a wall of text, additional balance changes and fixes are available in detail on our forum here.

In short, they include:

Changes to the Assassin and Aeromancer mechanics.

Several changes and fixes related to damage calculations .

City management improvements.

A few fixes and adjustments to some abilities.

Fixes to some monster behaviors.

...and a lot more that you likely won't even read because let's face it, it's really A LOT!

Well... that's a lot of stuff to chew on!

Let us know what you think, and see you soon in game! Cheers!