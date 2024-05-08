1 - Security Camera Added for Thieves.
2 - Gift wheel added.
3 - Added collecting gold bags from customers.
4 - Added garbage collection effect.
5 - The error in cooking time has been fixed.
6 - Thief and stick errors have been fixed.
7 - Errors in some products have been fixed.
8 - Products whose names were not written in the online store have been corrected.
Store Simulator update for 8 May 2024
08 May 2024 Update Notes
