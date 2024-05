Share · View all patches · Build 14306808 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Increased the size of the scrollbar so it's more easily used on touch screens.

A couple of small bug/logic fixes.

Switched the (Expand) tag in the late game to (Explore) so players aren't hit by unexplained terminology and are less hesitant to look at additional dialogue options in the relevant scene.