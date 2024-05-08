Balance and Challenge

Today’s update focuses on balance. Because of the way builds worked, the game would eventually start to get really easy. That’s fun for a while, but it feels a lot better to make a powerful build if there is an actual challenge for it to overcome. So with this update, the first two areas should feel roughly the same. But starting in the River of Souls, the challenge will start to increase more rapidly from how it previously worked. By the time you’re at the Palace of the Witch, there should be some more serious resistance to your machine of destruction.

Possibly the most significant change now, is that defensive stats actually will start to matter. Enemy damage scales differently now, so if you come in to later areas with no defenses, you might get flattened. Remember, this is all a work in progress, things can change. I count on your feedback to let me know how things are feeling. I’m making the game, but at the end of the day, you are the ones spending your time in this world. What you think matters. I hope you’ll give this update a chance, and let me know what you think.

Thanks for playing my game, people.

Bugs

Cursor properly aligns with potion slots on Gamepad now

Buyback button can now be accessed with the Gamepad

Balance

Increased base ember drop rate by 50%

Curse of Sorrow from the Sorrowell now only reduces attack speed by 20%, and it adds +1 ember quality

Misc.