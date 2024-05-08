Labs Update Hotfix 8

Share · View all patches · Build 14306664 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 19:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue causing the Trait Brand perk to not apply in most cases.

Fixed Oakengard's attack animation not triggering "end of attack" proc effects (most notably, Claws of Haste's trigger countdown, causing permanent Claws of Haste bonuses)

Fixed Oogoo not dealing damage when attached

Fixed a massive optimization problem discovered in conditional status effects (such as perks or items that require specific battlefield configurations)

Fixed the Experiment legends from the Cauldron event not having Bonus Traits assigned for the Only The Best specialization.