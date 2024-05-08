 Skip to content

Tales And Tactics update for 8 May 2024

Labs Update Hotfix 8

Fixed an issue causing the Trait Brand perk to not apply in most cases.

Fixed Oakengard's attack animation not triggering "end of attack" proc effects (most notably, Claws of Haste's trigger countdown, causing permanent Claws of Haste bonuses)

Fixed Oogoo not dealing damage when attached

Fixed a massive optimization problem discovered in conditional status effects (such as perks or items that require specific battlefield configurations)

Fixed the Experiment legends from the Cauldron event not having Bonus Traits assigned for the Only The Best specialization.

