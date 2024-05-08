Bespoken Playtest 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14306651 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We want to start off by saying sorry for taking such a time to post a update, it has been very busy months. But here comes the first update for the playtest.

Also, to know what server commands you can use when you are the host, they will exist very soon in our discord: https://discord.gg/4fUtkvNzhh

Bespoken Version 0.2.1

Added

Implements inventory backpack

Implements inventory drag/swap and drag behaviour.

Implements completely new UI

Menu's Create Lobby Host Lobby Settings How to play

In-game UI Menu's Player HUD Player Action bars Player Inventory Help (Auto Unstuck / Respawn)

Implements Client-Side prediction

Implements Inverse Kinematics Looking Up and down Striking

Implements Player Vault Required before building Base

Implements Player interaction UI

Implements Upgradeable structures

Implements Horde nights

Implements the moment a player leaves a dungeon timer kicks in before everyone gets teleported out.

Implements AI Monster to be able to destroy structures.

Implements loot spawner by rarity

Implements game stage, when items are dropped inside player vault, game stage increases, this makes the horde nights harder as it is currently only increasing amount of AI spawned(This will be worked on continuously)

Implements Respawn/Stuck button (Upon request)

Adds Ambience effects to dungeon.

Improvements

**

Completely new overworld level

Completely different Dungeon level

Remade Portal, for the portal to exist, the player needs to build the player vault.

Optimization of game, now we have more fps with larger and more detailed world.

Dungeon optimization fix. Way more fps in dungeon now.



Bugs

Fixes player flying bug

Fixes item double bug

Fixes Buildings placeable at trees

Fixes Kobold spawns stuck inside each other

Fixes Player slope movement bug

Known Issues