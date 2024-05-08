Bespoken Playtest 0.2.1

Hello everyone!
We want to start off by saying sorry for taking such a time to post a update, it has been very busy months. But here comes the first update for the playtest.
Also, to know what server commands you can use when you are the host, they will exist very soon in our discord: https://discord.gg/4fUtkvNzhh
Bespoken Version 0.2.1
Added
-
Implements inventory backpack
-
Implements inventory drag/swap and drag behaviour.
-
Implements completely new UI
-
Menu's
- Create Lobby
- Host Lobby
- Settings
- How to play
-
In-game UI
- Menu's
- Player HUD
- Player Action bars
- Player Inventory
- Help (Auto Unstuck / Respawn)
-
Implements Client-Side prediction
-
Implements Inverse Kinematics
- Looking Up and down
- Striking
-
Implements Player Vault
- Required before building Base
-
Implements Player interaction UI
-
Implements Upgradeable structures
-
Implements Horde nights
-
Implements the moment a player leaves a dungeon timer kicks in before everyone gets teleported out.
-
Implements AI Monster to be able to destroy structures.
-
Implements loot spawner by rarity
-
Implements game stage, when items are dropped inside player vault, game stage increases, this makes the horde nights harder as it is currently only increasing amount of AI spawned(This will be worked on continuously)
-
Implements Respawn/Stuck button (Upon request)
-
Adds Ambience effects to dungeon.
**Improvements
**
- Completely new overworld level
- Completely different Dungeon level
- Remade Portal, for the portal to exist, the player needs to build the player vault.
- Optimization of game, now we have more fps with larger and more detailed world.
- Dungeon optimization fix. Way more fps in dungeon now.
-
Bugs
- Fixes player flying bug
- Fixes item double bug
- Fixes Buildings placeable at trees
- Fixes Kobold spawns stuck inside each other
- Fixes Player slope movement bug
Known Issues
- Inventory UI persistent when leaving and joining a game, sometimes even keeps items.
- AI stands to far away from foundations when trying to hit.
Changed files in this update