Dransik 2.2 - Build: 973.857

The major news here is the Item Upgrade System is in place. There are several aspects to this.
-
The ability to create level-appropriate unique items with a level of control from the player including the ability to control the properties including how it looks
- Almost any item can be imbued (will lose any prior properties)
- Up to 2 color dyes can be applied to customize the look
- Abilities Buffs, Resist Buffs, Damage Buffs can be controlled
- Special procs and perks are possible
- Random Item Name generation added
-
Ancient Knowledge is accompanied by Ancient Power
-
The systems for upgrading items are now in place to fully enable using Ancient Knowledge
-
New skills added to support this system
-
100’s of new items added to support this system
-
Tradeskills have been revisited and made consistent with special attention to removing the frustration of early levels
- Messaging on item received/lost and coloring is consistent
- Exp gains are consistent
- If the player can’t carry new item, it is placed on the ground tile the player is on
- More nuanced and attribute impact on tradeskill result is clear
-
Crafting window has a text filter and remembers selections, filters, and positions per crafting type
-
Mixing/Baking skills have been moved below Cooking (and the pie/bread specialization removed)
-
Basic dyes available via vendor, additional via Token Store
Additionally, these major systems were also focused on.
- Criminal system and prison system
- Chat system
- Alignment system
- Crafting system
- Game windows and menus
Changes
- Altar misspelling fixed
- Peasant misspelling fixed
- GM Treasure Chest menu item spelling fix
- Entrance was misspelled in numerous places and has been fixed
- Attack timer is now reset properly in all circumstances on switching equipment now using the proper weapon speed
- Buying store products will open a token purchase dialog if you don’t have enough
- Arcana displays properly if it goes negative
- Fixed Monster Manual filter having spaces on edges potentially messing up filtering
- Hitting escape cancels the target selection cursor
- All whips now have some weight
- Maximum spelled properly
- Blocking skill was mapped incorrectly in code and sometimes firing without the skill being learned
- Champions Realm (past seasons) characters get a notification when they login about where they are
- Stamina now regenerates on its own (out of combat) as long as you aren’t hungry and hunger is shown on client. hunger prevents stamina and health regen
- /roll command works properly when using min and max range. /roll 1 100 vs roll 100 are the same now.
- Shortcut 9 label typo fixed for hotbar meta game menu
- Pick Axe invalid location message in Silvest now says mineral vein instead of Silver Mountains
- Alignment Lock and Gui Lock removed from options menu since they exist on player stats and play area UI widgets
- Shopkeeper window has text filters for buy/sell and remembers filters and position per shopkeeper type
- Tinkerer has been added to most town (for repairing items)
- Tinker Tools allow for self repair of items
- Items degrade very slowly on usage and player death, but are never destroyed.
- Weapon/Armor will be at 50% of benefit when durability is 0.
- Items value in transactions (like shops) will be lessened based on durability
- Tools will no be usable at 0 durability
- Animal hide, now stackable, is currently source material for leather repair
- Provisioner sells animal hides
- Skill Names in messages now have friendly versions Iron Forging vs Iron in message
- Many/most print colors have been standardized in a logical way (tradeskills, quests)
- Quests (Silvest, converted existing ones and new ones are getting consistent print colors/text and messaging)
- Mouse hover names are now less blinky when name is overridden
- Fixed a book in Silvest rat cellar that was blank
- Drag vs click is less touchy now especially when using
- Looking at a used mixing bowl will tell you whats in it
- Book page corners are numbered
- All say text colors are consistent/better
- Bookshelf added to record books you discovered such as recipes
- Tinker tools and skins added to Silvest provisioner
- Annabelle is less harsh now if you decline her test
- Silvest skill level cap increased to 35
- Wand of the Flames, Wand of Winds and wooden wand now at mage merchant and removed from weapon merchant
- UI tooltips are now instant like item tooltips
- Fishing/Lumber resource density increased slightly
- Fixed print message “&:string-constant”
- ammo damage (if different type) is additional to bow damage now as secondary type
- More interactive training and GUI toggle control available from server, improved start quests
- Greater Demon Spire is back and a bit meaner
- Jail fixed so all guards jail you based on criminal points
- Criminal points enabled for looting now as well as killing
- If you are criminal dead and being looted, looter wont get crim points
- Flashing criminal bug when using a portal is fixed
- Portal from lopal to korelth and reworked the Korelth end
- Criminal/wanted timer reduced to 5 minutes
- Added foraging stick to provisioner
- Nimble Quiver and other containers can now be sold and bought back from vendors/merchants (if empty)
- Token Store Avatar Change now lets you select your avatar (no more random)
- Special/ThrowSpecial ammo (Soul of Fire and Dragon Fire Gauntlets) now shows ammo as Conjured vs Magic/Special or other terms
- Tower of Inverna Portals are consistent now when going through them and use portal reuse delay
- Clock (time widget) will be accurate to the minute when you login in terms of daylight and lighting will reflect that.
- Portion of prison that wasn’t flagged as prison corrected
- Forging Brimidian Armor no longer disconnects client
- Alignment Token Store Rank change step through alignment ranks symmetrically now’
- Graphical alignment bar with the current position indicated on player stats now
- Chat Window joining channel now listens on the window you executed the command from vs creating a new window
- New Windows of type combat/chat have consistent options for channels they listen too
- Global and Help are available in the UI at all times
- Arrow keys allowing movement when the chat window is open, the popup is open and focus bug when clicking in chat window are fixed
- Many bugs and inconsistent behaviors were fixed in Chat Windows
- Arrow keys no longer trigger meta-ui movement
- Spelling fixes in Ancient Knowledge trainers dialogue
- The NPC Criminals will attack back now
- Ring slots BOTH equip automatically on corpse VIP retrieval now
- Alignment-based attribute boosts changes will be reflected shortly after a level-up
- AoE offensive spells should no longer aggro guards/townspeople when target protection is enabled
- Guard killing will give you 1 criminal point (but not jail you if you were at 0)
- Guards won't accidentally kill you vs sending you to jail now
- Criminal Count is available via player stats alignment hover tooltip
- Brimlock Blacksmith acting like a banker in Grognarl fixed
- Prison release clears crim count
- A server infinite loop fixed
- Alignments go in proper order from heavenly to demonic
- Alignment Boost store item steps through each alignment properly now
- Alignment change via combat is faster now - change is based on ATTACKS and HITS
- Token store input is disabled until the current USE/BUY in progress completes
- CraftingMenu skills (like blacksmithing) no longer show a bogus value for the skill level while craft window is up
- Foreman Abbott in rock busting area explaining how to reduce sentence and message to see him when imprisoned
- Rock Crusher is no longer a container
- Spire wont use its special if you are offscreen
- Npc wont cast spells when offscreen (like Spire lightning) even though they weren't doing damage
- Crafting and other cases that add to your full backpack now visual indicate that you backpack is in overflow mode by scrolling to where overlfow area is
- Dark Ring of the Archer is now sellable to jeweler
- Shubin dialog wont flash when you speak to him after finishing quests
- Tradeskill Craft window teases craft items just after current skill level (disabled)
- Character Create window now shows all stat/skill adjustments
- Tooltip on character in player stats shows all race adjustments(plus race name and gender)
- Many QoL settings in options defaulted to more standard values a new player would expect
- Left inner area edge of chat dialog no longer allows background to seep through
- Lighting system visuals upgraded - lights look better including not oversaturating
- Blood Summoner and Jailer no longer like cheese
- (channel name) is echod from console when you type a message into User/Tell channels
- NPC movement has been improved
- Tooltip for crop growing updates as the crop changes
Equipment Changes
Bows
- Deathsting - Now deals 111-190 damage (from 111-197), Hit is now 55 (from 50 Hit), reduced Str requirement to 70 (from 75)
Crossbows
- Crossbows has been minorly revamped with 7 new Crossbows added to fill out gaps. Level 20 and below crossbows has been slightly altered in damage and level requirement while elemental crossbows now start at level 50 instead of 30
- Renamed one “Unstrung” item for consistency
- Great Air Crossbow - Now speed 14 (from speed 15)
- Voidwound - Now deals 127-211 damage (from 127-219), Hit is now 55 (from 45 Hit)
Mage Weapons
- Mesmer Great Sword - Now provides 35 Hit (from 25 Hit)
- Bloodbound Blade - Now provides 40 Hit (from 30 Hit)
Banished Knight Set
- Shield - Now provides +19 Con (from +23 Con)
Miscellaneous Items
- Renamed all “Dragon Scale” items to “Green Dragon Scale”
- Dragon Scale Belt - Now provides +25 Armor (from +32 Armor)
- Lumpfuq’s Claw - Now provides +55 hit (from +45 hit), changed requirements to 80 Str and 30 Con (from 80 Str, 20 Dex, 20 Con)
