Dransik 2.2 - Build: 973.857

The major news here is the Item Upgrade System is in place. There are several aspects to this.

The ability to create level-appropriate unique items with a level of control from the player including the ability to control the properties including how it looks Almost any item can be imbued (will lose any prior properties)

Up to 2 color dyes can be applied to customize the look

Abilities Buffs, Resist Buffs, Damage Buffs can be controlled

Special procs and perks are possible

Random Item Name generation added

Ancient Knowledge is accompanied by Ancient Power

The systems for upgrading items are now in place to fully enable using Ancient Knowledge

New skills added to support this system

100’s of new items added to support this system

Tradeskills have been revisited and made consistent with special attention to removing the frustration of early levels Messaging on item received/lost and coloring is consistent

Exp gains are consistent

If the player can’t carry new item, it is placed on the ground tile the player is on

More nuanced and attribute impact on tradeskill result is clear

Crafting window has a text filter and remembers selections, filters, and positions per crafting type

Mixing/Baking skills have been moved below Cooking (and the pie/bread specialization removed)