Beta Mode Update [5/8/2024]

This morning's update contains some minor bug fixes and tweaks to last nights update.
PARASOUL
- Egret Dive no longer has an invisible health bar when taking projectile damage, and will block an unlimited amount of projectiles.
(... It was extremely rare to cause the move to end early from projectiles in the past. Now that the dive lasts longer, it is more common to trigger, but was confusing and unpredictable.)
UMBRELLA
- Fixed a bug where Umbrella's new Taunt while used when Starving would not activate if pressing LP before pressing LK.
- Reduced total animation time for Umbrella's new Taunt while Starving.
(Version number 3.7.8)
