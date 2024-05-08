- ADDED | SFX to the Gear Lifts in the Lungs with other visual adjustments.
- ADDED | New variation of Bacteriophage. Phage Ticker.
- ADJUSTMENT | Recreated the Volscorb room. If you came back to this boss and did not get a chance to rematch it to earn the reward, recreating the room will have reset the persisting data giving you a chance to fight it again.
- ADJUSTMENT | Added Ticker to Scans Menu.
- ADJUSTMENT | Purple destructible grimme now spawns correct particles
- Other Miscellaneous Adjustments and Bug Fixes
BioGun update for 8 May 2024
Version 0.737 is Live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1219241
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1219244
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update