BioGun update for 8 May 2024

Version 0.737 is Live

8 May 2024

  • ADDED | SFX to the Gear Lifts in the Lungs with other visual adjustments.
  • ADDED | New variation of Bacteriophage. Phage Ticker.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Recreated the Volscorb room. If you came back to this boss and did not get a chance to rematch it to earn the reward, recreating the room will have reset the persisting data giving you a chance to fight it again.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Added Ticker to Scans Menu.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Purple destructible grimme now spawns correct particles
  • Other Miscellaneous Adjustments and Bug Fixes

