Do You Remember? Playtest update for 8 May 2024

alpha playtest version 0.42

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an async loading screen, so now when loading into levels, so now it doesnt just freeze while loading.

half-made one of the houses in the first level.

