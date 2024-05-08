First Build is Live for testing

The game is pre alpha ready
Not alot of info for now
Have fun slaying zombies in a round based Style.
Have fun And let me know what you think
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game is pre alpha ready
Not alot of info for now
Have fun slaying zombies in a round based Style.
Have fun And let me know what you think
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update