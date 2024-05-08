 Skip to content

Disminal update for 8 May 2024

Minor fixes

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Footstep sounds missing nearby Poolrooms palms section
  • minor brightness adjustments in Lobby (first red carpeted section) and Poolrooms
TODO:
  • Better Sound settings
  • Brightness Improvements
  • Better Movement Speed

Changed files in this update

