Major Milestone “SAFEHOUSE” - Base Building Unlocked!



This major milestone update unlocks safehouse base building! A huge addition to Cyber Knights: Flashpoint’s strategy layer, adding to your safehouse gives you new ways to exploit your underworld network, give your squad the edge on heists, and shape your roster to your playstyle.

With rooms like the Field Ops Center you’ll be able to arrange powerful leverage for specific jobs, route additional rewards into the target facility before your squad hits it, or orchestrate a delay to your deadline for completing it -- buying valuable time for an injured merc to recover, to bankroll better gear by completing other jobs, or to recruit a new merc whose skills you need.

Rooms like the Simstream Detox and Simstream Trainer help you keep your crew in peak condition, burning off stress accumulated from missions, or plugging them into lifelike recreations of the missions to help off-duty squad members keep up with a share of XP gained.

These and many more capabilities can be gained depending on the rooms you select and upgrade. Of course, secret underground construction and installation of advanced, sometimes illegal tech doesn’t come cheap. 😉

Building out the Safehouse



This release comes with the first set of seven new rooms to choose from, with upgrades for all of them and for the three core rooms of your safehouse: the Barracks, Command HQ, and Cold Storage. Future updates will bring more rooms including a workshop for weapons, armor, and gear crafting in the near-term, plus rooms for class-specific features still to come later down the road.

This update also rolls in the new lighting engine changes the rest of the game has enjoyed the benefits of, and we’re looking forward to bringing more cool visual perks to the safehouse as we continue down the road to full launch. We won't be adding Fallout Shelter levels of character animation, but we do intend to add more character movement and life within the safehouse. After all, when the Hunder class is added we have to make sure you can pet the dogs.

Gameplay Changes

With the new safehouse capabilities come two significant changes to the current gameplay:

Your roster size is now controlled by your barracks upgrade level. You can now seek out specific kinds of recruits through the Underworld Hub room, so you have more control over who’s in your crew -- but mercs are not an infinite resource. Be smart about when to make space for more.

You can now seek out specific kinds of recruits through the Underworld Hub room, so you have more control over who’s in your crew -- but mercs are not an infinite resource. Be smart about when to make space for more. Free respecs are now only available for a squad member’s first 10 days. After that, you’ll need a Simstream Trainer. The build you’ve chosen on a squad member’s talent tree defines their role within your crew. During early EA we’ve let everyone change that at will, but it’s time to settle into a more balanced system; no more changing your hacker into a Matrix god just before a hacking mission, then multiclassing them into a full auto soldier build just before a combat mission. 😂 You’ll still be able to freely respec any squad member for the first 10 days after they join or the game starts, so you’re not locked into their defaults; after that you’ll need to use a Simstream Trainer room to call in an instant respec.

The build you’ve chosen on a squad member’s talent tree defines their role within your crew. During early EA we’ve let everyone change that at will, but it’s time to settle into a more balanced system; no more changing your hacker into a Matrix god just before a hacking mission, then multiclassing them into a full auto soldier build just before a combat mission. 😂 You’ll still be able to freely respec any squad member for the first 10 days after they join or the game starts, so you’re not locked into their defaults; after that you’ll need to use a Simstream Trainer room to call in an instant respec. Combine files into more valuable sets in your cold storage module. Some of the most valuable Files are now those that are pieces of a larger set, which you can mint in your Cold Storage module under the Sets tab. The new Files you will mint have higher sale prices than the sum of their pieces, and some can be converted into powerful new Matrix HOT or FAS Programs, others can be transformed into the coordinates of a Matrix host to hack or even used as a V-Chip to connect with new valuable contacts.

We’re very excited to see how you use the safehouse, as we continue to expand and improve it. Unlocking the safehouse is a huge milestone for Cyber Knights, adding the final core feature to the game and marking our halfway point through Early Access. We’ll share a roadmap update soon, and as always you can find us in the community Discord or Steam forums to ask questions / share feedback.



Your safehouse is the hub all of the game’s other systems tie into. It’s your crew’s base of operations and refuge in a dark future. Becoming a Cyber Knight has given you the ability to lead a crew like few others can and put you on a path through a dangerous underworld that can only end by climbing out or burning out. What will make the difference? Your skills. Your squad. Your safehouse.

Have fun.

v1.6.1 - 5/8/2024