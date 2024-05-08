Soundpad Update 4.0.3

The changes include:

Fixed compatibility issues, which were introduced in version 4.0.0. If your system was affected, then please regard the notice at the end of this list.

The installation doesn't abort with a generic warning anymore if requirements aren't met.

Fixed regression: Some special characters were removed from tags to protect the integrity of the sound list, although they didn't harm the integrity.

Fixed option: Typing prefers TTS rather than search. It now doesn't prevent typing in the search box when the search box is focused, e.g. after pressing Ctrl+F.

Added a little tolerance to the window restore logic for native themed windows so they can line up with monitor boundaries.

Important for everyone, who had compatibility problems with 4.0.0. After the installation of 4.0.3, Soundpad needs to be re-installed on the microphone:

File -> Preferences -> Devices -> Deselect mic -> Apply -> Select mic -> Apply.

Should the status not become Good or should there still be issues with the microphone, then right-click the mic -> Set setup mode -> Start setup test, and follow the instruction therein.