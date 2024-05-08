Additional supported languages added to Hexguardian!

Hello Guardians!

We are ecstatic to see so many people playing and enjoying Hexguardian! We want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the game.

We are also pleased to announce we have added additional languages to Hexguardian. You will now be able to play the game in the following languages:

French

German

Spanish

Japanese

Korean

Russian

Portuguese (Brazil).

We're excited to bring the game to a new audience who may not have picked it up previously due to it not being supported in these languages!

We've also been working on a whole host of other improvements including:

Improved camera zoom allowing you to zoom out much further to get a full view of the map

Ultrawide support: the game will now display better on monitors with a wider aspect ratio

You are now able to rotate the camera

A whole host of balance changes and bug fixes

and we will continue to work on other improvements and fixes into the future!

We've also made major changes to the demo, bringing all the quality you have come to expect from the full game but with limited free content.

If you've been enjoying Hexguardian so far, it would be wonderful if you could leave a review! This really helps us out in a meaningful way as it helps us get new eyes on the game, and opens up more possibilities for the future!

You can also join our DISCORD where we are currently running the Portal Immortal challenge. Head over to the official Discord for information on how you could be in the running to win 1 month of full Discord Nitro!