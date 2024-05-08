Fight or Flight - 0.62

Another small hot fix here, posted urgently as i discovered a bug caused by the auto-equip on network clients.

Next patch should finally have the factory area replacement done (fingers crossed) along with a smaller deathmatch level based off it, and if all goes well i will implement a TDM mode as requested, and then eventually feed the work done from that into team modes for the other game modes!

Thanks for the recent suggestions in both reviews and the forums, its very appreciated.

AI; Bots will now only use their pistols for the first 3 minutes

AI; Bots will not attack other bots for the first 1 minute

AI; Corrected damage on some of the AI weapons

AI; Further improvements to bot pathing

Player; Fixed new bug with Scopes on network clients

Game Mode; Fixed bugs with Deathmatch mode

Misc; Fixed bug with radiation hazard sounds effects