Build 14306090 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Allowing WASD to control menu navigation fully, also allowing Steam Controller to navigate when launched from Steam.

Keyboard keys E/R/F will close the dialog fixing Steam Controller default keys when launched from Steam.

Fixing bug where closing options menu after opening in-game would freeze the main menu