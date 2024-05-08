Join The First Prospector Closed Beta Test Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Prospectors!

All this time we've been tirelessly crafting an experience that will transport you to the exciting world of Prospector. And now, we're thrilled to announce that the fruits of our labor are nearly ripe for the picking!

We're gearing up to release a free prologue of Prospector, giving everyone a taste of the game's basic mechanics and the adventure that lies ahead. But before we unleash our game upon the world, we need your help to ensure it shines as brightly as possible.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2730640/Prospector_The_First_Contract/

That's right, we're inviting all you intrepid explorers to join us on this journey by participating in our closed beta test! We want your honest feedback, your ingenious ideas, and your keen insights to help shape Prospector into the best game it can be!

If you're ready to dive headfirst into the adventure and be among the first to experience the secrets of Prospector, then we want YOU on our beta testing team.

Simply fill in this Google form to throw your hat into the ring, and we'll be in touch with a link to the special Discord channel and a key to access the game on May 20th!

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Your feedback is invaluable to us as we strive to create an experience that will dazzle and delight players around the world.

So don't hesitate – join us on this adventure and help us make Prospector the best game it can be!