New look, new features, new pack!

Hello everyone!

First, I extend my sincerest apologies for the prolonged delay in updates.

New menu

First thing, new visuals! The new menu is very similar to the old one, but with a more modern touch to it. Second, a few additional prompts were added when closing the menu. Bunch of users don't know how to close the app, so now when you close the menu, you are presented with options to hide the app or to close it completely.

New feature

An important feature was added. TaskPals now has the option to hide from Steam status. It was something that many people had wanted for a long time. Now it's in, with the option to turn it off or on. Be careful, as this also means Steam isn't tracking your time with the TaskPals!!

Also, some of the bugs that were reported were also fixed.

Upcoming things

Now, the most important thing that I want to get back in is the option for TaskPals to hide when there is a full-screen application running. As many of you who are here from the early days of TaskPals know, Windows Defender doesn't really like that feature, at least not the way I wrote it :(

Along with that, in the next update you can expect new free pals which will be unlockable through achievements on Steam.



Thank you for your time! Goodbye!