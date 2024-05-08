Release 0.3.13.2

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

More 16:9 Graphics UI fixes

More guide-rails for warp

More elements localized (mostly in Settings)

More tooltips

Bugs

Addressed an issue preventing the Activity Level of the location from being accurately being displayed

Addressed a large group of issues with warp

Addressed some graphics issues with Demrock

Addressed a possible graphic issue after warping into a new star system

Future Work