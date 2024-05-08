Release 0.3.13.2

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- More 16:9 Graphics UI fixes
- More guide-rails for warp
- More elements localized (mostly in Settings)
- More tooltips
Bugs
- Addressed an issue preventing the Activity Level of the location from being accurately being displayed
- Addressed a large group of issues with warp
- Addressed some graphics issues with Demrock
- Addressed a possible graphic issue after warping into a new star system
Future Work
- Testing a new system for handling location backgrounds
- Testing Time Controls for Captains to use
- Location Mini HUD is being reviewed and tested (showing location services before docking)
- Revisiting the Location Graphics (this includes the docked and undocked images)
