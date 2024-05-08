Farm Together 2 is fully compatible with Steam Deck and looks and runs great! You might need to tinker a bit with UI size settings to get the ideal scale without cluttering the screen too much, but other than that it runs perfectly, as lots of players have confirmed so far!
Farm Together 2 update for 8 May 2024
Farm Together 2 - Steam Deck compatibility
Patchnotes via Steam Community
