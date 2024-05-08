 Skip to content

Farm Together 2 update for 8 May 2024

Farm Together 2 - Steam Deck compatibility

Share · View all patches · Build 14305639 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Farm Together 2 is fully compatible with Steam Deck and looks and runs great! You might need to tinker a bit with UI size settings to get the ideal scale without cluttering the screen too much, but other than that it runs perfectly, as lots of players have confirmed so far!

