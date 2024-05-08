Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14305575 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:46:12 UTC by Wendy

ARTIFACT TUNING

-Blaster blast wave on hit damage reduced from 100% to 80%.

-Blaster zap cloud damage increased from 35% to 65%.

-Ground Pounder cast chance reduced from 20%, 30%, 40%, to 15%, 25%, 30%.

-SRM zap cloud damage increased from 60% to 65%.

TUNING

-Limit boss creeps to 6 per wave. This will prevent wave 45 from often spawning 8 or more boss creeps because they’ve been newly added to the spawn pool.

FIXES

-Fixed roamers getting stuck on Tele-Portals that have blockages.

-Fixed some subtle flickering of distant cloud effects.