No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 8 May 2024

Update 0.8.1

Update 0.8.1 · Build 14305575 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ARTIFACT TUNING

-Blaster blast wave on hit damage reduced from 100% to 80%.
-Blaster zap cloud damage increased from 35% to 65%.
-Ground Pounder cast chance reduced from 20%, 30%, 40%, to 15%, 25%, 30%.
-SRM zap cloud damage increased from 60% to 65%.

TUNING

-Limit boss creeps to 6 per wave. This will prevent wave 45 from often spawning 8 or more boss creeps because they’ve been newly added to the spawn pool.

FIXES

-Fixed roamers getting stuck on Tele-Portals that have blockages.
-Fixed some subtle flickering of distant cloud effects.

