Dawnsbury Days 2.48 (performance improvements)

Performance improvements
- Performance: Fixed startup bugs and deferred the loading of assets, greatly reducing startup time. On my computer, with all mods installed, the time-to-first-draw went down from 10 seconds to 1 second; and time-to-main-menu went down from 14 seconds to 3 seconds (counted from time you click the "Play" button in Steam). With fewer mods installed, your performance benefit may be less visible, but is still noticeable.
- Performance: Updated the runtime from .NET 6.0 to .NET 8.0, which greatly improves performance throughout the game.
Bugfixes
- Classes (Fighter, Barbarian): When you were quickened and used the extra action to Sudden Charge, then cancel, the rules engine crashed.
- Modding: Spells displayed as blue spell links in the character editor always showed up as though they were improved psychic spells even if they're not psychic spells
- Modding: If a mod replaced wizard schools, they showed up as a trait ID instead of trait name in spell preparation pages
Changed files in this update