 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dawnsbury Days update for 12 May 2024

Dawnsbury Days 2.48 (performance improvements)

Share · View all patches · Build 14305443 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 19:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance improvements

  • Performance: Fixed startup bugs and deferred the loading of assets, greatly reducing startup time. On my computer, with all mods installed, the time-to-first-draw went down from 10 seconds to 1 second; and time-to-main-menu went down from 14 seconds to 3 seconds (counted from time you click the "Play" button in Steam). With fewer mods installed, your performance benefit may be less visible, but is still noticeable.
  • Performance: Updated the runtime from .NET 6.0 to .NET 8.0, which greatly improves performance throughout the game.

Bugfixes

  • Classes (Fighter, Barbarian): When you were quickened and used the extra action to Sudden Charge, then cancel, the rules engine crashed.
  • Modding: Spells displayed as blue spell links in the character editor always showed up as though they were improved psychic spells even if they're not psychic spells
  • Modding: If a mod replaced wizard schools, they showed up as a trait ID instead of trait name in spell preparation pages

Changed files in this update

Depot 2693731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link