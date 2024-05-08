When playing with the keyboard, the mouse cursor did not appear in the event of the player's death, and it was possible to continue only by pressing the "Inter" key.
Lost Meow update for 8 May 2024
Fixing small bug with mouse cursor
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2900041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update