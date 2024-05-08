 Skip to content

Lost Meow update for 8 May 2024

Fixing small bug with mouse cursor

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When playing with the keyboard, the mouse cursor did not appear in the event of the player's death, and it was possible to continue only by pressing the "Inter" key.

