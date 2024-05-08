1.5.0 - Fly Twins and new achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 14305416 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey all. It's time for a small content update!

We've added a new optional miniboss, Fly Twins, somewhere in the world for you to find and fight. We've also added a big batch of new achievements, both easy ones as well as some very challenging ones.

Full change log:

Added the new Fly Twins miniboss.

Changed the location of Trash Key.

Added 29 new achievements.

Harmful liquid effects (poison, acid etc.) now don't get applied to you while dashing.

Fixed a Soul Shrine softlock when an enemy would for any reason appear outside the arena.

Fixed being able to kill some bosses twice which would usually cause either a softlock or a crash.

Fixed stuttering caused by the game being auto-saved during gameplay.

Fixed Doctor Antstrong sometimes getting stuck laying down and not attacking you.

Fixed Ladybug Shrines, Coffee Makers etc. sometimes spawning on top of each other.

Fixed Slow-Mo Potion not replenishing between levels.

Fixed Soul Shrine sometimes not getting generated into Ant City.

Fixed "controller disconnected" text not appearing when playing singleplayer.

Fixed many performance issues.

Miscellaneous other bug, crash and visual fixes.

