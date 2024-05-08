 Skip to content

Quest Master's Realm update for 8 May 2024

2.4.3 : Dodging

Share · View all patches · Build 14305413 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dodging added, press x with wasd directions

shift increases dodge movement to a roll !

few more npcs up to level 8 now in solace of q'ro.

