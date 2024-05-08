2.4.3 : Dodging
Dodging added, press x with wasd directions
shift increases dodge movement to a roll !
few more npcs up to level 8 now in solace of q'ro.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2.4.3 : Dodging
Dodging added, press x with wasd directions
shift increases dodge movement to a roll !
few more npcs up to level 8 now in solace of q'ro.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update