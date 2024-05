Share · View all patches · Build 14305315 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi comrades. It is here.

I'm about to hit the release button on "Fay's Factory"! It's been a long road, and there's still much ahead, and now we are in it together.

Thank you.

Stop by [my Discord](discord.gg/MeMD6vGZbm) to chat about the game, report bugs, show off your factory or your corporate house, and to follow future announcements. See you in the Hundred Kingdoms!

— egor