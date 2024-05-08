Game launch description

Hello everyone, I am the Night Parrot, here I am very happy to be able to launch this game, this game is a relatively simple exploration game, this game does not have any grand background and story, just a police undercover to a villa to investigate the exploration game.

At present, the completion of the game belongs to the state of being able to play, but the game scene is not so rich, and some places are relatively empty. The reason why I upload now, hey hey, of course, because there is no money to eat, I hope you can support this game if you think it is OK, it is really time-consuming and difficult to make a game by yourself, so I apologize here first, but I will update this game from time to time in the later time, and will continue to enrich the scene of this game, and optimize this game. When it comes to optimization, I can only say that I tried my best, I don't know whether it is the problem of my computer, I dropped frames seriously in the process of production, my computer is a little old, so I am not sure what caused it. The game lights use Unreal 5 Lumen, if the lights in the scene are turned on, there may be a state of deadlock, so it is a good habit to turn off the lights, or it can reduce the display of the game. After testing, I found that if the game dropped the frame, reducing the shadow and global light by 1 or 2 levels can be greatly optimized, but after lowering it may appear black stripes, which seems to be a BUG in Unreal 5.3, I have not found a way to fix it, or it may be my own computer problem, friends may not encounter. Then if I find a better way to optimize, I will update as soon as possible.

Also, if your friends encounter any bugs in the game, or have any comments or suggestions, you can leave me a message, I will read it when I have time, and I will modify what needs to be modified within my ability to modify it. Here I am very grateful to the friends who support my game, thank you for your support.