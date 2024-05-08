 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 8 May 2024

5/8/2024 Patch

8 May 2024

Added some improved water effects now to the game, also. Still needs some tweaking in some areas but should be able to get around to this hopefully soon!

Take care now

