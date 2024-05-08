Added mod support for changing character model and audio (elissu and yui for now)
Added 2 new languages thailand and phillipines
Fixed couple of bugs related with yui AI
Fixed some random text related issues
Fixed some ui related issues.
Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 8 May 2024
2.0.6
