Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 8 May 2024

2.0.6

Build 14305211 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added mod support for changing character model and audio (elissu and yui for now)
Added 2 new languages thailand and phillipines
Fixed couple of bugs related with yui AI
Fixed some random text related issues
Fixed some ui related issues.

