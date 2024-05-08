Allowing the W and S of WASD to control menu navigation.
Allowing Steam Controller in Keyboard Mode control menus via Enter/PageUp/PageDown.
Stopping double registration of gamepad controls.
Keyboard Enter no longer opens tower dialog.
Guard the Tower Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Build 0.20.7 Bug fixes
Allowing the W and S of WASD to control menu navigation.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update