Guard the Tower Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Build 0.20.7 Bug fixes

Build 0.20.7 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Allowing the W and S of WASD to control menu navigation.
Allowing Steam Controller in Keyboard Mode control menus via Enter/PageUp/PageDown.
Stopping double registration of gamepad controls.
Keyboard Enter no longer opens tower dialog.

