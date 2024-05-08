Share · View all patches · Build 14305183 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:46:05 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces new ways for Mages to get around the school faster. Broom Racks provide point to point flight and Hallway Runners let Mages move faster in hallways. Mages can also now batch resource deliveries, making Haul tasks more efficient.

Broom Travel

New Broom Rack lets Mages fly between any two Broom Racks as long as there is a Broom available.

Brooms are created by delivering Wood to Broom Racks.

Hallway Runners

New Hallway Runner rugs with updated visuals provide a speed boost to Mages walking on them.

They are placed on the front edge of Floor/Foundation by dragging out a row.

They can now be placed in doorways.

Pre-existing Hallway Runners have not been removed, but can no longer be created in the old way.

AI and Resource Drop Improvements

When delivering Resources for Tasks, Mages doing the Haul Tasks will pick up multiple stacks of the same Resource if possible to consolidate multiple trips into one.

When a Resource is picked up for Storage, the entire stack will be taken. If the whole stack cannot fit in the destination Storage, the amount that will fit is added and another destination chosen for the rest. If no other Storage is available, the remaining amount is left on the ground.

Haulers will try to put Resources in Storage furnishings that already have some of that Resource, if the Storage is in the same room as the otherwise ideal Storage destination and both Storage destinations have the same Priority.

Move Tasks choose the closest Mage that is ready for the Task so that a far-away Mage doesn’t take the Task when there's an idle or interruptible Mage nearby.

When new Resources are dropped, allow them to stack with other Resources already claimed for a Store task.

Multiple small changes making Resource drops more likely to add to existing stacks. Bubble text now appears when this happens.

Gameplay Changes

All Hallowlily Bloom costs are replaced with Smokepearl costs.

Graves still grow Hallowlilies for decorative purposes but they can no longer be Harvested or Tended.

Graves no longer create Ghosts.

The research hierarchy has been modified slightly. If this directly affects your save game, you should get a notification when you first visit the Research screen.

When a Mage repels Fog covering the school foundation to become Font Steward, that status is removed from all other Mages.

Needs for Cursebound Mages and Mages Trapped in Crystals are frozen rather than being reset to full.

Needs for Mages that are At Death’s Door update as if the Mage was sleeping normally instead of always being frozen.

Repel Fog rituals always drop Murky Crystals that can be mined for Smokepearls.

Fixes & Improvements

Auto-pause for Reprieve events defaults to off in Gameplay Settings.

Added VFX to eat and sleep animations.

You can now right-click to make a direct order for construction on a construction block that is being replaced.

Changed Ghost movement so Ghosts are less likely to travel long distances while halfway in the ground.

Fixed an issue where using a potion between battles in a locked wing of the Underschool can result in not being able to use potions of that type in the next battle.

Fixed an issue where the Provided Tasks tab on a selected Mage could overflow.

Doors, hallways, and stairs that are deconstructed will check areas that will be automatically filled in for items that are in the way and move or remove them (refunding Resources) as appropriate.

Fix for Store alerts icons sometimes blinking in at the wrong location briefly.

Fix incorrect 'bury' text when giving direct order to store a Quilted helper corpse.

Sort available Tasks to the top of right-click orders UI.

Fix cases where Mages were stuck when trying to deliver ingredients when there weren't enough available.

Fix for not being able to place objects where you should, related to doors being marked for deletion. Also back-compat fix for games broken in this way.

Fix clicks and hovers not working for truncated names in the resources panel. Primarily affects various Quilted types, particularly corpses.

Fix group skill range to be 0-8 instead of 0-7.

What's In The Works?

These plans will evolve during development, but we are currently working on: