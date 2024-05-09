 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 9 May 2024

Weekly Update | Optimization & Bug Fixes

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimization -

Enhanced part of the Units of the Shielder:

  • Redesigned the effect of Single-Use Electric Arc.
  • Adjusted the stats and slots of High-Energy Induction.
  • Enhanced the slots for Orange Star Diamond, Kinetic Core, and Arc Amplifier.

Our enhancement approach mainly raises the minimum effectiveness of these Units to increase their versatility.

Bug Fixes -
  • Fixed an issue where exiting the game immediately after selecting a Unit in the Event - Kitty Financial Management would cause the Unit to be lost.
  • Fixed an issue where purchasing the Treasure - Talent Treasure Map and obtaining the Talent - Floating Price did not refresh the shop prices.
  • The swap UI in the Mist no longer displays.
  • Fixed an issue with certain Unit interactions causing a loop.
  • Modified the description of the enemy Unit - Spider Bomb to align with the text description of the Talent - Eternal Wisdom.

Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4

