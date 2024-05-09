Weekly Update | Optimization & Bug Fixes

Optimization -
Enhanced part of the Units of the Shielder:
- Redesigned the effect of Single-Use Electric Arc.
- Adjusted the stats and slots of High-Energy Induction.
- Enhanced the slots for Orange Star Diamond, Kinetic Core, and Arc Amplifier.
Our enhancement approach mainly raises the minimum effectiveness of these Units to increase their versatility.
Bug Fixes -
- Fixed an issue where exiting the game immediately after selecting a Unit in the Event - Kitty Financial Management would cause the Unit to be lost.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing the Treasure - Talent Treasure Map and obtaining the Talent - Floating Price did not refresh the shop prices.
- The swap UI in the Mist no longer displays.
- Fixed an issue with certain Unit interactions causing a loop.
- Modified the description of the enemy Unit - Spider Bomb to align with the text description of the Talent - Eternal Wisdom.
