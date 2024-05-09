Weekly Update | Optimization & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14305180 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 04:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Optimization -

Enhanced part of the Units of the Shielder:

Redesigned the effect of Single-Use Electric Arc.

Adjusted the stats and slots of High-Energy Induction.

Enhanced the slots for Orange Star Diamond, Kinetic Core, and Arc Amplifier.

Our enhancement approach mainly raises the minimum effectiveness of these Units to increase their versatility.

Bug Fixes -

Fixed an issue where exiting the game immediately after selecting a Unit in the Event - Kitty Financial Management would cause the Unit to be lost.

Fixed an issue where purchasing the Treasure - Talent Treasure Map and obtaining the Talent - Floating Price did not refresh the shop prices.

The swap UI in the Mist no longer displays.

Fixed an issue with certain Unit interactions causing a loop.

Modified the description of the enemy Unit - Spider Bomb to align with the text description of the Talent - Eternal Wisdom.

