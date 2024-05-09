Update v.1.5.61

Greetings Lampbearers,
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause short lags when transitioning to Umbral.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause performance hitches when a coop partner dies or gets resurrected.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could cause players to get stuck between invasion and boss area moth walls under special circumstances.
Stability
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur for a very small number of players directly on game boot-up.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in multiplayer when leaving invasion areas unexpectedly.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when fighting Pieta while she summons her clones.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in multiplayer when using Soulflay under special circumstances.
Other
- Fixed an issue where the arms would not be properly attached to the body of Abiding Defender.
- Fixed a visual glitch with hair 5 when traversing Mournstead without a helmet.
- Updated the Shader Compilation text to include pending shader count.
