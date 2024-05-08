- Inserted ruins activation videos in the set with manual platforms in the Lost Ruins chapter.
- Added checkpoint in the middle of the second demon stomach in the Ancient Caves chapter.
- Nerobi can now use the ruin activation power even when he is against walls.
- Added tips for the combination puzzle in the Lost Ruins chapter.
- Temporarily removed the miniboss in the destroyed village in the Yagi chapter.
- Fixed a bug where Nerobi could walk on a slippery ruin at the end of the Lost Ruins chapter.
- Nerobi's immunity does not count if the damage received is mortal (higher than his maximum focus charges).
- Added a checkpoint at the end of the Lost Ruins chapter.
- Reduced trap blob capture timer from 5 to 2 seconds.
- Added delay in Hydra demon attack. Now fires every 1.5 seconds.
- Portals leading to the end of the Forest of Perdition path now turn gold upon entering.
- Removed Trap Blobs in front of Hand Demons.
Nerobi update for 8 May 2024
Nerobi v0.8639
Patchnotes via Steam Community
