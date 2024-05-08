Patch Notes - v0.4.2.0

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the voting rules did not work when selecting a portal in multiplayer team matches (voting rules: leader has 1.5 votes, team members have 1 vote, the portal with the highest number of votes is entered).
- Fixed a bug where progress towards the [Achievement] for obtaining 200 Legendary Prosthetics would decrease due to dismantling Prosthetics.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the team kills all enemies and immediately forfeits the match.
- Fixed a bug where Simon did not have a death animation.
- Fixed a bug where Simon and Yan could not trigger the effect of extending the duration of the Flying Wheel.
- Fixed a bug where after modifying Jean's Ultimate, she could not immediately use a Heavy ATK after casting the Ultimate.
- Fixed a bug where the Flying Wheel would disappear if it kept critting after selecting the crit extension.
- Fixed a bug where the Wave Blade of the clone did not trigger [Disruption Lightblade].
- Fixed an issue where enemies would spin around in circles when Jean used a Heavy ATK on an enemy with [Protection].
- Fixed a bug where Boss [Spider] and [Aleksi] would become invincible if their maximum HP percentage was lower than the phase transition HP threshold when they were in Fragility Space.
- Fixed a bug where the loot display in the top left corner would be shown twice.
New Features:
- Battle Data Statistics: A battle data statistics feature has been added. After a battle, players can view detailed damage information.
- Controller Targeting Toggle: A controller targeting toggle function has been added. Players can now switch between targeting the nearest enemy or designating elite enemies and bosses.
- Buff Details Display: Hovering the mouse over buff icons under character portraits will now display buff details.
- Pausing now is available in Team Matches: Players can now pause while soloing at Team Matches
Reward Adjustments:
- Compensation for Long Battle Times: Certain rewards will be compensated when the battle time is too long.
- Overall loots Increase: The amount of loots have been increased.
- First Clear Rewards in Team Matches: First clear rewards have been added for Team Matches.
- Significant Increase in Breaking Show Mode First Clear Rewards: Breakthrough Show first clear rewards have been significantly increased.
Difficulty Adjustments:
- Refined Boss Battle Mob Randomization: The randomization of mobs in boss battles has been adjusted to reduce the frequency of multiple high-difficulty mobs appearing simultaneously.
- Significant Health Reduction for All Mobs and Bosses in Breakthrough Show Difficulties 3 and 4: The health of all mobs and bosses in Breakthrough Show Difficulties 3 and 4 has been significantly reduced.
- Health and Attack Reduction for Mobs and Bosses in Team Match Difficulties 3 and 4: The health and attack power of mobs and bosses in Team Match Difficulties 3 and 4 have been reduced.
- Reduced Tracking Time for Tracking Bullets of Mobs [The Curve] and [The Curvature]: The tracking time for tracking bullets of mobs [The Curve] and [The Curvature] has been reduced from 6 seconds to 4.5 seconds.
- Attack Warning for Slowing Mob [Frostfire]: Mob [Frostfire] will now display an attack warning before attacking.
- Reduced Tracking Range and Increased Skill Cooldown for Dual Sword Elite Mob [Laceration]: The tracking range of the skill [Laceration] of dual sword elite mob [Laceration] has been reduced and the skill cooldown has been increased.
- Increased Skill Cooldown for Boss [Necrocept]: The skill cooldown for boss [Necrocept] has been increased.
- Additional Missile Spawn for Crab Form of [Aleksi]: When the crab form of [Aleksi] fires missiles, an additional missile will now spawn near the player.
Prosthetic Set Effect Adjustments:
- Meltdown: Upon hitting an enemy with an attack, increase their Tech DMG taken by 3.5%, stacking up to 10 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> Upon hitting an enemy with an attack, increase their Tech DMG taken by 7%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 3 seconds
- Basic: Increase starting shield by 20%. When crossing floors, if HP loss does not exceed the floor crossing shield, increase attack power by 4%, stacking up to 10 times -> Increase starting shield by 20%. When crossing floors, if HP loss does not exceed the floor crossing shield, increase attack power by 5%, stacking up to 8 times
- Potential Energy: After the final hit of a normal attack lands, increase own attack power by 5%, stacking up to 9 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> After the final hit of a normal attack lands, increase own attack power by 9%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 5 seconds
- Bellicosity: For each attack that hits, increase own final weapon damage by 3%, stacking up to 16 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> For each attack that hits, increase own final weapon damage by 6%, stacking up to 8 layers, lasting 3 seconds
- Focus: For each heavy attack that hits, increase its crit rate by 3% and weapon damage taken by 4%, stacking up to 6 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> For each heavy attack that hits, increase its crit rate by 4.5% and weapon damage taken by 6%, stacking up to 4 layers, lasting 5 seconds
- Blast: When a normal attack crits, increase own normal attack attack speed by 2.5% and final damage by 2.5%, stacking up to 15 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> When a normal attack crits, increase own normal attack attack speed by 7.5% and final damage by 7.5%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 3 seconds
- Solid: If no damage is taken for 6 seconds, reduce the next instance of damage taken by 50% and increase own final damage by 25% -> If no damage is taken for 4 seconds, reduce the next instance of damage taken by 50% and increase own final damage by 25%
- Mutilate: Upon hitting an enemy with the final hit of a normal attack, reduce their defense by 5, stacking up to 7 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> Upon hitting an enemy with the final hit of a normal attack, reduce their defense by 7, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 5 seconds
- Potential: Increase resurrection count by 1. For each current resurrection count, increase attack power by 6% -> Increase resurrection count by 1. For each maximum resurrection count, increase attack power by 6%
Other Adjustments:
- Team Match Relic [Infinite Favor Vessel] Effect Adjustment: Upon entering the next floor, gain 8% interest of the current number of Likes (maximum interest: 400 Likes) -> Upon entering the next floor, gain 20% interest of the current number of Likes (maximum interest: 300 Likes)
- Negative Relic Shop Prices Increased by 15% Changed to Tier 2 Relic
- [Achievement] No Damage Boss Achievement Changed from 10 Seconds to 20 Seconds
- Damage of Yan's Defensive Skill Modifications 2-2 [Flame Path] and 3-1 [Propulsive Impact] Changed from Tech Damage to Ultimate DMG
- Grant players 1 second of invincibility when crossing floors and switching maps in teams to prevent them from taking damage when spawning in trap locations
- When opening the Drive Compendium during combat, the Fusion Drive page is selected by default
- Color adjustment of the Waiting for Rescue text to make it more noticeable
- Orbital Support description modified to remove the [Additional] text to avoid ambiguity
