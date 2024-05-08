 Skip to content

Meta-Ghost: The Breaking Show update for 8 May 2024

Patch Notes - v0.4.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14305116 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 23:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed a bug where the voting rules did not work when selecting a portal in multiplayer team matches (voting rules: leader has 1.5 votes, team members have 1 vote, the portal with the highest number of votes is entered).
  2. Fixed a bug where progress towards the [Achievement] for obtaining 200 Legendary Prosthetics would decrease due to dismantling Prosthetics.
  3. Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the team kills all enemies and immediately forfeits the match.
  4. Fixed a bug where Simon did not have a death animation.
  5. Fixed a bug where Simon and Yan could not trigger the effect of extending the duration of the Flying Wheel.
  6. Fixed a bug where after modifying Jean's Ultimate, she could not immediately use a Heavy ATK after casting the Ultimate.
  7. Fixed a bug where the Flying Wheel would disappear if it kept critting after selecting the crit extension.
  8. Fixed a bug where the Wave Blade of the clone did not trigger [Disruption Lightblade].
  9. Fixed an issue where enemies would spin around in circles when Jean used a Heavy ATK on an enemy with [Protection].
  10. Fixed a bug where Boss [Spider] and [Aleksi] would become invincible if their maximum HP percentage was lower than the phase transition HP threshold when they were in Fragility Space.
  11. Fixed a bug where the loot display in the top left corner would be shown twice.

New Features:

  1. Battle Data Statistics: A battle data statistics feature has been added. After a battle, players can view detailed damage information.
  2. Controller Targeting Toggle: A controller targeting toggle function has been added. Players can now switch between targeting the nearest enemy or designating elite enemies and bosses.
  3. Buff Details Display: Hovering the mouse over buff icons under character portraits will now display buff details.
  4. Pausing now is available in Team Matches: Players can now pause while soloing at Team Matches

Reward Adjustments:

  1. Compensation for Long Battle Times: Certain rewards will be compensated when the battle time is too long.
  2. Overall loots Increase: The amount of loots have been increased.
  3. First Clear Rewards in Team Matches: First clear rewards have been added for Team Matches.
  4. Significant Increase in Breaking Show Mode First Clear Rewards: Breakthrough Show first clear rewards have been significantly increased.

Difficulty Adjustments:

  1. Refined Boss Battle Mob Randomization: The randomization of mobs in boss battles has been adjusted to reduce the frequency of multiple high-difficulty mobs appearing simultaneously.
  2. Significant Health Reduction for All Mobs and Bosses in Breakthrough Show Difficulties 3 and 4: The health of all mobs and bosses in Breakthrough Show Difficulties 3 and 4 has been significantly reduced.
  3. Health and Attack Reduction for Mobs and Bosses in Team Match Difficulties 3 and 4: The health and attack power of mobs and bosses in Team Match Difficulties 3 and 4 have been reduced.
  4. Reduced Tracking Time for Tracking Bullets of Mobs [The Curve] and [The Curvature]: The tracking time for tracking bullets of mobs [The Curve] and [The Curvature] has been reduced from 6 seconds to 4.5 seconds.
  5. Attack Warning for Slowing Mob [Frostfire]: Mob [Frostfire] will now display an attack warning before attacking.
  6. Reduced Tracking Range and Increased Skill Cooldown for Dual Sword Elite Mob [Laceration]: The tracking range of the skill [Laceration] of dual sword elite mob [Laceration] has been reduced and the skill cooldown has been increased.
  7. Increased Skill Cooldown for Boss [Necrocept]: The skill cooldown for boss [Necrocept] has been increased.
  8. Additional Missile Spawn for Crab Form of [Aleksi]: When the crab form of [Aleksi] fires missiles, an additional missile will now spawn near the player.

Prosthetic Set Effect Adjustments:

  1. Meltdown: Upon hitting an enemy with an attack, increase their Tech DMG taken by 3.5%, stacking up to 10 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> Upon hitting an enemy with an attack, increase their Tech DMG taken by 7%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 3 seconds
  2. Basic: Increase starting shield by 20%. When crossing floors, if HP loss does not exceed the floor crossing shield, increase attack power by 4%, stacking up to 10 times -> Increase starting shield by 20%. When crossing floors, if HP loss does not exceed the floor crossing shield, increase attack power by 5%, stacking up to 8 times
  3. Potential Energy: After the final hit of a normal attack lands, increase own attack power by 5%, stacking up to 9 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> After the final hit of a normal attack lands, increase own attack power by 9%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 5 seconds
  4. Bellicosity: For each attack that hits, increase own final weapon damage by 3%, stacking up to 16 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> For each attack that hits, increase own final weapon damage by 6%, stacking up to 8 layers, lasting 3 seconds
  5. Focus: For each heavy attack that hits, increase its crit rate by 3% and weapon damage taken by 4%, stacking up to 6 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> For each heavy attack that hits, increase its crit rate by 4.5% and weapon damage taken by 6%, stacking up to 4 layers, lasting 5 seconds
  6. Blast: When a normal attack crits, increase own normal attack attack speed by 2.5% and final damage by 2.5%, stacking up to 15 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> When a normal attack crits, increase own normal attack attack speed by 7.5% and final damage by 7.5%, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 3 seconds
  7. Solid: If no damage is taken for 6 seconds, reduce the next instance of damage taken by 50% and increase own final damage by 25% -> If no damage is taken for 4 seconds, reduce the next instance of damage taken by 50% and increase own final damage by 25%
  8. Mutilate: Upon hitting an enemy with the final hit of a normal attack, reduce their defense by 5, stacking up to 7 layers, lasting 3 seconds -> Upon hitting an enemy with the final hit of a normal attack, reduce their defense by 7, stacking up to 5 layers, lasting 5 seconds
  9. Potential: Increase resurrection count by 1. For each current resurrection count, increase attack power by 6% -> Increase resurrection count by 1. For each maximum resurrection count, increase attack power by 6%

Other Adjustments:

  1. Team Match Relic [Infinite Favor Vessel] Effect Adjustment: Upon entering the next floor, gain 8% interest of the current number of Likes (maximum interest: 400 Likes) -> Upon entering the next floor, gain 20% interest of the current number of Likes (maximum interest: 300 Likes)
  2. Negative Relic Shop Prices Increased by 15% Changed to Tier 2 Relic
  3. [Achievement] No Damage Boss Achievement Changed from 10 Seconds to 20 Seconds
  4. Damage of Yan's Defensive Skill Modifications 2-2 [Flame Path] and 3-1 [Propulsive Impact] Changed from Tech Damage to Ultimate DMG
  5. Grant players 1 second of invincibility when crossing floors and switching maps in teams to prevent them from taking damage when spawning in trap locations
  6. When opening the Drive Compendium during combat, the Fusion Drive page is selected by default
  7. Color adjustment of the Waiting for Rescue text to make it more noticeable
  8. Orbital Support description modified to remove the [Additional] text to avoid ambiguity

