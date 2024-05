Share · View all patches · Build 14305001 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 15:59:24 UTC by Wendy

This patch includes the following bug fixes:

Adding a new coaster node will not shift the rotation of all nodes anymore.

Adding/Removing cars will now stop the audio correctly

Changed the range of middle cars to 1 - 20 (previously 0 - 10)

Switched to Unreal Engine 5.4, expect better overall performance and quality, and possible issues while we fully test the game in the new version of the engine.