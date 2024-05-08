Update, Version 20240508

English

############Content###############

[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]Added a mission board. Procedurally generated missions are to be added later.

[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]You can now help Thegpa to "recruit" employees. (Some of your teammates will react negatively if you do so if they are in your group at the moment.)

[Eternal Staff Estate]The meeting room on the left side is now accessible. It also has a magic circle that will kill all your demons or undead pets.

[The Ancient Old Bridge]This area may now have some bunnies.

[The Ancient Old Bridge]This area may now have some chickens.

[Enemy]Thegpa is now evil enough to have the "wicked" tag on him. So you can damage him with holy water directly even if he is still human.

############System################

Added a module to get a character's display dynamically. It's used for certain NPCs whose names will not be revealed initially.

Added an array that contains race_id that shall be considered technically human.

Refactored the reaction of your teammates when you are doing any human trafficking business into a unified common event function.

############MOD#################

Una's Khrone Mod is now available in the Steam Workshop.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【失宠妓院】加入了一个任务公告板。过程生成任务会在之后加入。

【失宠妓院】你现在可以为塞帕【招募】工作人员。(部分队友如果当时在队伍里的时候，会对你的行为表现出反感。)

【永恒之杖公馆】左侧的一间会议室现在可以进入。入口同样有个会击杀你所有亡灵和恶魔队友的魔法阵。

【那座远古的石桥】这个区域现在可能有兔兔出没。

【那座远古的石桥】这个区域现在可能有鸡出没。

【敌人】塞帕因为道德过于败坏，现在有了大恶人标签。因此，尽管他依然是人类，你可以用圣水直接对他造成伤害。

############System################

加入了一个动态活动一个角色显示的名称的模块。用于那些名字不会一开始就显示的NPC们。

加入了一个数组包含了所有在技术上应该被认为是人类的race_id。

重构了队友对你进行任何人口贩卖交易时的反应到一个公共事件函数中。

############MOD#################

Una的恐虐Mod出现在了Steam工坊。

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3241823590

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/51addb33

https://pastelink.net/kp3fpiiy