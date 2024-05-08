- Fix for being unable to join spaces after reconnecting from disconnection / resuming from standby
- Various other fixes relating to reconnection
- Fixed loopback mic test not reconnecting to comms when in a space
- Various SDKv2 and other misc bugfixes
Banter update for 8 May 2024
Banter v0.0.602 (527)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
