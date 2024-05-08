 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banter update for 8 May 2024

Banter v0.0.602 (527)

Share · View all patches · Build 14304944 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for being unable to join spaces after reconnecting from disconnection / resuming from standby
  • Various other fixes relating to reconnection
  • Fixed loopback mic test not reconnecting to comms when in a space
  • Various SDKv2 and other misc bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2564461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link