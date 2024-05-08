 Skip to content

Sandripper update for 8 May 2024

Test Build MINOR PATCH 7.41

Share · View all patches · Build 14304875 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:09:26 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDITIONS

-An FPS counter can now be toggled on in Video settings. If your PC struggles with this game, please play with this counter toggled on for a game and tell me your findings (average FPS, average CPU cycles, etc) every bit of info helps!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2619041
  • Loading history…
